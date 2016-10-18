Study revealed 75% less medication required by patients treated with bronchodilators when delivered by Aerogen technology

Analysis also confirmed a significant reduction in median length of emergency department stay

Breakthrough data just released at the American Association Respiratory Care (AARC) Congress 2016 (San Antonio) reinforce Aerogen's credentials as global leaders in high performance aerosol drug delivery. The results show a 32%1 reduction in the admission of patients to hospital from the emergency department when treated with their vibrating mesh technology. This ground-breaking research comes as the cold and flu season is well and truly under way, and for many asthma and COPD sufferers, winter means an inevitable worsening of symptoms and a rise in plausible triggers.

This is a worry from many, with the most prevalent respiratory disease, COPD affecting 4 10% of adults in Europe, and expected to increase further. Similarly, Asthma, which affects almost 10 million people under the age of 45 in Europe, leads to thousands of hospital admissions each year.

The introduction of Aerogen's technology already used in many ICU's has the potential to significantly impact the number of hospital admissions, as a superior treatment option in the Emergency department.

The same research also shows that patients treated with Aerogen technology in the same setting required 75% less medication1 versus those treated with traditional small volume jet nebulisers. Secondary analysis also confirmed a significant reduction in median length of stay of 37 minutes1

Commenting on the results, John Power, Managing Director and CEO of Aerogen, said, "This large clinical study demonstrates the impact Aerogen technology can have in the Emergency Department and is further evidence of the outstanding clinical results we've seen when Aerogen technology is used in critical care units all over the world.

"When patients feel better and can go home faster, without an extended hospital stay, it benefits everyone. This is truly great news for patients, clinicians and hospital administrators alike."

Speaking at the announcement of the results, lead investigator and study author Robert Dunne, MD, Vice Chair of Emergency Medicine at St. John Medical Centre, Detroit, said, "The study results prove what we saw everyday treating patients in our emergency room: people who needed treatment with a bronchodilator got better faster, with less medicine, and required fewer admissions when using the Aerogen Solo and Ultra than patients receiving treatment with a traditional small volume jet nebuliser."

Aerogen was chosen to receive the prestigious 2016 Zenith Award for respiratory care excellence by the American Association of Respiratory Care (AARC) for the third time in four years.

Widely recognized as the "People's Choice" award of the respiratory care profession, Aerogen was chosen to receive the Zenith Award from more than 400 suppliers, as voted for by over 52,000 respiratory therapists and allied health practitioners.

About Aerogen:

Aerogen (www.aerogen.com) is the world's leading medical device company specialising in the design, manufacture and commercialisation of aerosol drug delivery systems. Aerogen's patented vibrating mesh technology turns liquid medication into a fine particle mist, gently and effectively delivering drugs to the lungs of critically ill patients of all ages.

Aerogen's innovative products, such as the Aerogen® Solo and Aerogen® Ultra, significantly improve aerosol drug delivery resulting in better patient care throughout the Hospital. Founded in Galway, Ireland in 1997, Aerogen has grown to become the global leader in high performance aerosol drug delivery and has partnered its technology with the leading mechanical ventilation companies. Aerogen technology is used by millions of patients and caregivers in over 75 countries worldwide and, it has partnered its technology with world leading companies including Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Covidien, Maquet, Drager, Hamilton and ResMed.

Aerogen, which employs over 100 people in Ireland, has reported 30% business growth year on year for the past eight years, surpassing annual growth targets. Having invested over €40 million in creating a breakthrough high performance nebuliser and setting a new standard of aerosol drug delivery in critical care, Aerogen products are supplied to over 75 countries and to date have benefitted over three million patients worldwide.

1 Dunne R et al. Aerosol dose matters in the Emergency Department: A comparison of impact of bronchodilator administration with two nebulizer systems. Poster at the American Association for Respiratory Care. 2016

