HONG KONG, Oct 18, 2016 - (ACN Newswire) - The 11th edition of Eco Expo Asia and the HKTDC Hong Kong International Building and Hardware Fair will be held from 26 to 29 October at the AsiaWorld-Expo. More than 460 companies will showcase their green innovations, building products and technologies at the fairs.Eco Expo Asia to present international green industry leadersEco Expo Asia is jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, and co-organised by the Environment Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government. The expo is expected to welcome more than 320 exhibitors from 19 countries and regions. Among the 12 group participations and pavilions, Austria, the Czech Republic, Finland and Scotland will make their fair debuts, while Canada, the Chinese mainland, Japan, Macau, Switzerland and the Netherlands will return to the expo. Exhibitors will bring a wide variety of green products and solutions catering to the diverse needs of international buyers.At today's press conference, Sophia Chong, Assistant Executive Director of HKTDC, said that with environmental protection being a global concern, green industries have become increasingly important. In recent years, the Chinese mainland has taken a proactive approach to promoting a green economy and made substantial investments in the sector. Under its 13th Five-Year Plan, the country's total investment in the green sector is expected to reach at least US$320 billion annually. In Hong Kong, the latest available figures indicate that the value added by Hong Kong's green industries is HK$7.8 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 9.8 per cent.Meanwhile, Francis Cheng, Assistant Director (Cross-Boundary & International) of the Environmental Protection Department, said that Eco Expo Asia will introduce the latest green technologies, promote green education and encourage businesses and the public to join hands in combating climate change.Climate change as the overarching themeReferencing the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, this year's expo has adopted "Green Solutions for a Changing Climate" as the new theme. Similarly, the expo's signature event, Eco Asia Conference, will also adopt "Global Climate Change" as the theme on its first day. The conference will gather government officials and industry leaders from different countries and regions to discuss key green policies and explore business opportunities in the industry. Among the speakers will be Yang Tiesheng, Deputy Head, Energy Conservation and Resources Utilisation Department, Ministry of Industry & Information Technology of the People's Republic of China; and Enoch Lam, Director of Water Supplies, Water Supplies Department of the HKSAR Government.Other speakers will offer insights into various green topics, including Waste Management & Recycling, Air and Water Quality, Energy Efficiency and Energy, and Green Buildings. Covering these topics are Julius de Jong, Managing Director, Orgaworld Asia BV from the Netherlands; Murali Mohan Baggu, Group Manager, Power System Operations and Control Group, National Renewable Energy Laboratory of the United States; and Jan Zak, DGNB Senior Auditor and Member of the DGNB Technical Committee, ikl GmbH from Germany.Green living and transportation solutions under the spotlightThis year's expo will feature nine product zones, spotlighting Waste Management and Recycling, Energy Efficiency and Energy, as well as Green Building Solutions and Services. Other highlights will include the new Eco Home Tech Zone, which will display an eco-home with innovative green living technologies, such as eco-friendly furniture and energy-efficiency solutions; and the upgraded Green Transportation Experience Zone including advanced Electric Vehicles (EVs), charging facilities and other related transportation solutions. The inaugural Green Transportation Forum will comprise six seminars focusing on the development of the EV industry with topics covering market trends for commercial EVs, charging systems and technology advancement of solar energy vehicles.EV experiences on offer at the fairWith the aim to promote green transportation and minimising carbon emissions, the expo will showcase an array of environmentally friendly vehicles and charging facilities. E. Tech Dynamic Technology Co Ltd will present its new pure electric 5.5-tonne goods vehicle, developed specifically for Hong Kong's road system by China FAW Group. Fortune Dragon Motors Ltd will showcase two pure electric commercial vans that they distribute. The vans are compatible with European and Japanese charging standards and have a maximum range per charge of more than 200 kilometres. The D12 model will be available for test drive and test ride at the fair. Interested parties can register at www.ecoexpoasia.com/ex/event_schedule or on-site with places allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition, Hong Kong EV Power Ltd will showcase its Smart Ceiling EV Charger, the city's only ceiling charging solution for parking spaces without adjacent walls or columns. The charger can be controlled remotely using a mobile app.Quality materials and technologies on show at Building and Hardware FairOrganised by the HKTDC, the Hong Kong International Building and Hardware Fair will feature more than 140 exhibitors this year, including new companies from Australia and Malaysia. Shangyu District of Zhejiang Province's Shaoxing City will also set up a pavilion. The district is well-known for being a building industry cluster on the Chinese mainland.Building Information Modelling (BIM) has been gaining prominence in recent years. The HKTDC will set up a BIM & Building Technology zone to feature related software systems and solutions. A BIM Management for Projects Conference 2016 will be held during the fair's designated "BIM Day" (26 October) for industry experts to discuss the latest trends in the sector.With green building materials as one of the product categories enjoying the highest growth potential, the HKTDC will set up a Green Building Materials zone to help buyers source related products.The Building and Hardware Fair will be divided into seven zones, including Building & Decorative Hardware, Indoor Decorative Materials and Coating & Chemicals.Public Day to promote green livingEco Expo Asia will open its doors to the public on the last day (29 October) to promote the benefits and importance of green living. Visitors can join green workshops to learn about eco enzymes and permaculture. Experts from the Hong Kong Observatory will also discuss the impact of climate change at the thematic forums. Furthermore, a renowned ecological educational consultant will offer tips on eco-photography while the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra will introduce its "Eco Huqins Series" and stage live performances. Environmentally friendly products will also be available for purchase at the "Green Mart."To provide a platform to showcase outdoor lighting, industrial lighting, advertising lighting, lighting accessories, parts and components exclusively for commercial/industrial use, the HKTDC will organise the first Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo concurrently at AsiaWorld-Expo. Meanwhile, further strengthening synergy between the fairs and adding value for participants, the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) will take place from 27 to 30 October at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. 