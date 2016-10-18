MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- Today, Gymbirds Inc., developers of the Praktice Health app, and Pro Health Group, Canada's leading corporate wellness provider, announced a partnership to offer a digital solution for corporate customers who want to modernize their existing wellness initiatives. Employees will now be able to track their healthy behaviours through the application and compete in group health challenges.

Employee wellness is a top priority for employers as it has a direct impact on company culture, competitiveness, productivity, and employee retention. As the workforce demographic increasingly shifts towards millennials, HR services, including wellness programs need to keep up with their demands and evolving needs. This includes digitization of corporate wellness. Praktice Health leverages the best preventive health practices, gamification, social networks, and mobile technology into fun app-based 30 day challenges. Preventive health behaviours that can be practiced by members from any health and/or fitness level, and which are designed to stick long after the end of the 30 day challenge.

"We are delighted to partner with Pro Health Group to offer the Praktice Health app to their customers," said Michael Mozsberg, CEO at Praktice Health Inc. Employees want a digital experience. An initiative that doesn't feel like work. In addition to being an interactive program, Praktice Health is a breeze for employers and HR management to deploy: a turnkey solution with communication emails and progress reports included, no long-term commitment, and which improves company culture by fostering co-worker relationships."

Pro Health Group is currently offering the Praktice Health application separately, or as part of an integrated health and wellness program. "We are excited to team up with Praktice Health to offer an innovative application to our corporate clients" said Steve Griffin, president and general director of Pro Health Group. "We believe this partnership will be very well received by our clients, who already draw many benefits from having a healthy and engaged workforce. The Praktice Health app will contribute to their ability to achieve their objectives and allow them to develop new healthy lifestyle habits, in 30 days, while adding an element of teamwork promotion.

About Pro Health Group

Founded in 1996, Pro Health Group is a corporate wellness provider that offers comprehensive expertise in mental and physical health to hundreds of firms across Canada. Our range of services and activities are built around timely interventions with an accent on prevention, and span from EFAPs, health checks, health profiles and fitness evaluations to interactive booths, workshops and Go Healthy challenges.

About Praktice Health Inc.

Praktice Health launched in early 2015 with the goal of making a fun, engaging, and affordable corporate wellness program that doesn't feel like work. Our programs have 3x the industry average in participation. Users enjoy the benefits of peer to peer support as they share and celebrate their healthy moments and have fun participating; in fact, 85% of participants would want to play again. Kill two birds with one stone by improving well-being through the power of habit while promoting a collaborative office culture.

