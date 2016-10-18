

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $2.10 billion, or $4.88 per share. This was up from $1.33 billion, or $2.90 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.79 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 19.1% to $8.17 billion. This was up from $6.86 billion last year.



Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.10 Bln. vs. $1.33 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 57.9% -EPS (Q3): $4.88 vs. $2.90 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 68.3% -Analysts Estimate: $3.79 -Revenue (Q3): $8.17 Bln vs. $6.86 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 19.1%



