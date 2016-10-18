CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - October 18, 2016) - Yes Lifecycle Marketing today announced it has enhanced its Yesmail360i Insight Lab module. Insight Lab, a flexible data visualization and analytics tool, gives marketers the power to turn big data into actionable insights resulting in new opportunities to refine audiences, define segments, and increase personalization with real-time, train-of-thought analysis. The Yesmail360i Insight Lab brings unmatched speed to the marketing workflow encouraging the refinement of campaigns, reducing communication saturation, and greatly improving operational performance and efficiency.

Accessible within the same intuitive environment as campaign planning and execution, Yesmail360i Insight Lab, gives marketers the ability to immediately access complimentary standard consumer data -- ranging from personal and household interests, preferences, demographics, and socio-economic indicators (customized data also available) -- and connect this descriptive data with channel response, behavioral and locational data from email, web, SMS, display, social, and in-store. The connections resulting in advance insights activation, fundamentally changes how marketers understand their customer base, fueling the insights-driven business.

"The ability to fully understand the value of the combined descriptive and customer behavior data, and act on it, can only happen when all the data is in one place," said Michael Fisher, president of Yes Lifecycle Marketing. "Not seen anywhere else in market today, Insight Lab is a key differentiator for the Yesmail360i cross-channel marketing platform, as it gives the marketer the most complete view of their customers via real-time analysis and immediately actionable insights, enabling contextually relevant campaign execution."

Key benefits of the Insight Lab include:

Real-time analysis and targeting allowing marketers act on segments immediately.

Custom, automated, user-defined reporting to instantly identify emerging risks and opportunities.

Click & Drag functionality for enhanced data visualization and segmentation.

Analysis via a single repository of all customer behavior, engagement, and demographic data across in-store, SMS, email, social, display, and web channels

"This disruptive technology changes the game by seamlessly linking analytics and execution. Yes Lifecycle Marketing helps transform brands into insights-driven businesses through the delivery of this revolutionary capability," said Mike Iaccarino, CEO and chairman of Infogroup, parent company of Yes Lifecycle Marketing. "This approach enables contextual and intimate connections between brands and their customers."

