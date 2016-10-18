Bristlecone Selected by UCT for Digital Transformation With SAP S/4HANA®

SAN JOSE, California, October 18, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading Manufacturing Provider Moves to SAP S/4HANA in Quest for a Robust, Global and Scalable ERP System and Supplier Portal That Aids Bi-directional Communication

Bristlecone today announced that Ultra Clean Technology Inc. (UCT, NASDAQ: UCTT), a global, vertically integrated outsource provider of broad-based manufacturing capabilities, has initiated a digital transformation beginning with its ERP systems by adopting SAP S/4HANA®. The multi-year, multi-continent effort will be managed and implemented by Bristlecone, a Silicon Valley-based supply chain advisory and analytics SaaS+ firm.

Jim Scholhamer, CEO of UCT said, "With our adoption of a highly capable ERP system such as SAP S/4HANA, UCT will be able to boost efficiency and response times and provide our customers a performance advantage.We are confident that it will improve responsiveness, flexibility and agility needed as a global manufacturing solutions provider and enable us to continue our strong growth."

Victor Gonzalez, VP of Global I/T at UCT, added, "We are delighted that Bristlecone will manage our multi-year ERP implementation of SAP S/4HANA. With this initiative, UCT will replace its existing legacy ERP system with a robust, global and scalable solution, improving visibility across the supply chain. The project incorporates a supplier portal that will simplify communication with UCT's supply chain, enabling the company to enhance collaboration while optimizing I/T spend."

Irfan A. Khan, CEO and President of Bristlecone, welcomes UCT's decision. "Manufacturers are in a global race to gain competitive advantage and optimize their supply chains by leveraging the latest digital technologies. To realize benefits from these technologies, one needs to partner with experienced teams with domain insights, global expertise in consulting, and deep knowledge of technology platforms like cloud. Bristlecone was able to bring these together for UCT and help select SAP S/4HANA as a business platform. We proved the capabilities with our IP framework spanning diagnostic, design and development of specific solutions to enable the new business system. We are looking forward to building a long-term strategic partnership with UCT."

Peter Russo, VP of Global Product Marketing for SAP S/4HANA at SAP, looks forward to the digital transformation underway at another customer with SAP S/4HANA. "We're excited that UCT has chosen SAP S/4HANA to underpin their digital transformation, enabling accelerated financial reporting, simplified logistics operations and enhanced supply chain management. Innovative partners with industry expertise, like Bristlecone, bring unique experience and help make our mutual customers successful."

About Bristlecone

Bristlecone is a premier Supply Chain Advisory and Analytics SaaS+ firm focused on enabling Digitally Connected Supply Chains for Hi-Tech, CPG, Retail and Process Industries. Bristlecone has enabled strategic, incremental value for over 300 customers across multiple industry verticals. With its singular focus on addressing procurement, supply chain and analytics challenges, Bristlecone helps clients diagnose, design, enable and enhance their operations by encapsulating years of experience into pre-configured solutions, accelerated deployments and enhancement packs for the leading supply chain technologies.

Headquartered in California's Silicon Valley, Bristlecone also has offices located across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Singapore, Malaysia, UAE and India. Bristlecone is a subsidiary of the Mahindra Group. To know more visit: http://www.bcone.com

About UCT

UCT is a global, vertically integrated outsource manufacturing provider of broad-based manufacturing capabilities - from precision components to large-scale systems. With operations spread across the United States, China, Singapore, the Philippines and Europe, UCT's goal is to deliver technology, manufacturing, and business value to its customers and strive for price performance advantage with fast response times. To know more visit: http://www.uct.com

SAP, SAP S/4HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices.

All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SAP Forward-looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates."""

