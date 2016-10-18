WuXi NextCODE Showcase @ASHG

Join live interactive demonstrations and hear pioneering case studies of the use of genomic big data - securely, in real time, at raw resolution, worldwide



- Workshops featuring speakers from four population-scale precision medicine initiatives

- Presentation of global diagnostics collaborations - increasing yield without moving big data



- All using the GOR query language, now freely available to the academic community

SHANGHAI, CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts and REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Oct. 18,2016 /PRNewswire/ --WuXi NextCODE, the contract genomics organization delivering precision medicine worldwide, invites attendees at the American Society of Human Genetics annual conference being held this week in Vancouver to visit booth #1318 and attend its full slate of events showcasing the most advanced use of genomic big data.

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161018/429735LOGO

WuXi NextCODE's activities at this year's ASHG annual meeting highlight the company's pioneering enablement of the use of full-resolution sequence data at population scale, to more effectively use the genome to improve health and wellness for people and patients around the world:

Free breakfast workshops - "Insights from the World's Leading Precision Medicine Initiatives," on Wednesday, October 19 ; and "Achieving Clinical Relevance at Internet Speed from Genomic Big Data," on Thursday, October 20 . These will feature talks from leaders in precision medicine initiatives utilizing WuXi NextCODE technology in China , the UK and Qatar , as well as the heads of WuXi NextCODE's genomics and deep learning teams.

- "Insights from the World's Leading Precision Medicine Initiatives," on ; and "Achieving Clinical Relevance at Internet Speed from Genomic Big Data," on . These will feature talks from leaders in precision medicine initiatives utilizing WuXi NextCODE technology in , the UK and , as well as the heads of WuXi NextCODE's genomics and deep learning teams. Live demonstrations of the company's online clinical interpretation and analytics, at booth #1318 daily at 10:30am , 12pm , 1pm and 2pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, October 19 , 20 and 21.

of the company's online clinical interpretation and analytics, at booth #1318 daily at , , and on Wednesday, Thursday and , 20 and 21. Poster: "Towards the Internet of DNA," number 1836, 3-4 pm on Friday, October 21 . Discuss real-time international diagnostics collaboration with WuXi NextCODE staff.

number 1836, on . Discuss real-time international diagnostics collaboration with WuXi NextCODE staff. Download the GORpipe tool here at any time, enabling you to run GOR queries on your own data, and stop by booth #1318 to tell us how you are using it and learn from our team.

About WuXi NextCODE

WuXi NextCODE is a fully integrated global contract genomics organization. With offices in Shanghai; Kendall Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Reykjavik, Iceland, we offer comprehensive services that enable population, precision medicine, diagnostics and wellness initiatives and enterprises to use the genome to improve health around the world. Our capabilities span study design, sequencing, secondary analysis, storage, and interpretation and scalable analytics - all backed by the most proven and widely used technology for organizing, mining and sharing genome sequence data. We are also applying the same capabilities to advance a growing range of sequence-based tests and scans in China. WuXi NextCODE is a subsidiary of WuXi AppTec. Visit us on the web at wuxinextcode.com.

Contact:

Edward Farmer

WuXi NextCODE

efarmer@wuxinextcode.com