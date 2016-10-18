

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Donald Trump has proposed a package of ethics reforms to 'drain the swamp in Washington, D.C.'



The GOP nominee offered a five-point reform proposal.



Trump announced that if he comes to power, he will re-institute a 5-year ban on all executive branch officials lobbying the government for 5 years after they leave government service. He said he is going to ask Congress to pass this ban into law so that it cannot be lifted by executive order, and to institute its own 5-year ban on lobbying by former members of Congress and their staffs.



Trump recalled that when Bill Clinton came into office, he signed an executive order saying if you work for the White House or a federal agency, you can't lobby the government for 5 years after you leave. 'But then, President Clinton lifted the executive order so the Clintons and their cronies like John Podesta could start raking in cash.'



The definition of lobbyist will be expanded so that all the loopholes that former government officials use by labeling themselves as consultants and advisors can be closed.



Senior executive branch officials lobbying on behalf of a foreign government will face a lifetime ban.



Congress will be asked to pass a campaign finance reform that prevents registered foreign lobbyists from raising money in American elections.



Trump alleged that the media is trying to rig the election by giving credence to false stories that have no validity and making it front page news.



The US political system is also rigged by the donors, giving hundreds of millions to Hillary Clinton's campaign, according to Trump.



He also charged the pro-Clinton journalists of even trying to rig the election at the polling booths, where so many cities are corrupt and voter fraud is all too common.



