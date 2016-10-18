

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Standex International Corp.(SXI) announced that it has acquired South Carolina-based Horizon Scientific, Inc., a supplier of laboratory refrigerators and freezers, as well as cryogenic equipment for the scientific, bio-medical and pharmaceutical markets. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Horizon Scientific recorded revenue of approximately $28 million for the trailing 12 months ended September 2016. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings per share by $0.01-$0.02 in fiscal 2017 and $0.07-$0.09 in fiscal 2018, net of purchase accounting and acquisition costs.



