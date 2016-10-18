NEW HOPE, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- Retirement Playbook, Inc. CEO Trisha Brambley today announced that Al Lazaro has joined the firm as Vice President - National Sales. Retirement Playbook, Inc. is a leading provider of conflict-free retirement plan services for sponsors, advisors and services providers.

Al brings more than 22 years of dedicated defined contribution industry experience to Retirement Playbook, Inc. In his new position, Al will be responsible for business development and marketing the firm's services to plan sponsors.

"We are pleased to have Al joining us. He brings a wealth of experience and insights to the firm based on his long-standing relationships with plan sponsors, 401(k) advisors, third party administrators and platform wholesalers. We are confident Al will be an invaluable asset to our team and our clients as we continue to grow to meet their evolving needs. We're all looking forward to working with Al," Trisha said.

Prior to joining Retirement Playbook, Inc. in September, Al was National Sales Manager at 401k Benna, LLC, responsible for providing plan sponsors with "reasonable" advisor fee analysis. Before that, he was a Regional Vice President, DCIO (Midwest Territory) with New York Life/Mainstay Investments. Earlier, Al held positions at Van Kampen Investments and Everen Securities. He holds Series 6 and 63 licenses, and a BS in Business Management from Bradley University.

About Retirement Playbook, Inc.

Retirement Playbook, Inc. offers conflict-free due diligence for employers seeking an objective way to review and select a top quality plan advisor or to review the value proposition of the incumbent advisor against others providing similar services. Additional information about Retirement Playbook may be found at www.rplaybook.com.

