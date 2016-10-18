ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- Looking as young as you feel is more attainable than ever, thanks to The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. On November 18, this luxury Central Florida resort will host the "Turn Back the Hands of Time" event showcasing the best new products and treatments that promise to get you glowing in time for the holidays.

The sense of discovery begins as soon as guests enter the resort's Tuscany Ballroom. After receiving a goody bag packed with little luxuries to try at home, visitors can view demonstrations and sample mini-treatments like the Age-Delay Organic Facial, which emphasizes natural beauty.

The event's focus on well-being is underscored by the refreshments provided by Highball & Harvest. As Orlando's premier farm-to-table restaurant, Highball & Harvest incorporates locally sourced produce in its seasonal menu and will prepare nourishing snacks and sips for the event.

Guests can also get the inside scoop on anti-aging advancements during the event's educational keynote presentation. Titled "The Spectrum of Anti-Aging Enhancements," the talk will cover everything from organic skincare products to medical devices, injectables and fillers.

Some of Florida's top industry experts will facilitate the presentation, including:

Dr. Richard Gregory, voted Best Plastic Surgeon in Orlando and recognized in America's Best Doctors by various organizations.

Dean Langdon, VP Corporate Accounts for HydraFacial MD

Kara Pettis, South and Central Florida Regional Representative for Eminence Organic Skin Care

This extraordinary event is a natural extension of the luxury hotel's acclaimed spa experience. Unique among Orlando spas, the resort emphasizes both natural remedies (crafted from herbs, citrus and honey cultivated on property) and the latest technological advancements in skin care with treatments that incorporate products by Eminence Organic Skin Care, SkinCeuticals and ESPA.

A $50 reservation fee will be applied as credit toward the purchase of products or services at the event.

Take the first step toward a younger you; space is limited so reserve your place today by calling (407) 393-4200.

About The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes

Situated on 500 acres of protected tropical landscape, The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes welcomes visitors with impeccable service, luxurious amenities and 18 holes of unparalleled golf. Guests will enjoy views of the gardens, lakes or golf course from their accommodations, which feature personal balconies as well as no fewer than 11 dining destinations that incorporate sustainability and culinary innovation. The 40,000-sq.-ft. spa offers the perfect ending to a day spent in the state-of-the-art fitness center or on the Greg Norman-designed golf course, where innovative programs like the Caddie Concierge and FootGolf complement excellent traditional play. While guests have plenty to explore off property with theme parks and the Kennedy Space Center close by, they can just as easily make unforgettable memories through the luxury resort's numerous recreation opportunities in Orlando, Florida. These include kayaking, fishing and eco-tours along Shingle Creek, the Headwaters of the Everglades. For reservations, please call (800) 542-8680, or visit www.ritzcarlton.com/Orlando.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., currently operates more than 90 hotels in over 30 countries and territories. More than 40 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation, use RCMemories. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR).

