PITTSBURGH, PA--(Marketwired - October 18, 2016) - Timesys Corporation (http://www.timesys.com), provider of the award-winning LinuxLink suite of embedded Linux tools and open source embedded software solutions, today announced the addition of LinuxLink for Qt for UI / HMI development to its award-winning LinuxLink embedded Linux software development solution. This latest offering from Timesys simplifies the creation of Qt SDKs, enabling developers to jump start the development of Qt based products in the shortest time possible.

Qt is often the framework of choice for embedded Linux based applications that require high-performing and complex UIs. Timesys' LinuxLink for Qt is integrated with the software components of Qt -- including Boot to Qt for embedded Linux and all Qt modules -- making it easy for developers to design custom embedded Linux Qt based products with Qt for Device Creation as offered by The Qt Company. Developers using LinuxLink for Qt can assemble a customized Qt SDK and underlying custom Linux BSP in minutes by simply selecting the Qt modules they want to use from within the intuitive LinuxLink Web UI. In addition, LinuxLink for Qt is available for the Yocto Project or Timesys Factory build system and is plugged directly into the Qt Creator IDE.

LinuxLink for Qt supports all Qt 5.7 licensing options. Customers who want to leverage the advantages of commercial Qt licensing and build devices with Qt for Device Creation can secure the commercial license from The Qt Company and use LinuxLink for Qt with all Qt 5.7 modules. Projects that fit with the open source license terms have options to build open source SDKs with Qt 5.7 with or without the GPLv3 modules, or with Qt 5.6.

Timesys' LinuxLink for Qt offering is available to customers globally and is backed by Timesys' expert commercial Linux support and by Timesys' services, which can be leveraged to offload parts of a customer's software development effort. In addition, Timesys offers an assortment of training options including topics such as developing complex UI based applications with Qt, Yocto Project development, getting started with embedded Linux, and device drivers. Timesys-delivered training is designed to help engineering teams gain the understanding and knowledge necessary to develop and maintain embedded Linux based products.

"We are pleased that Timesys has expanded their LinuxLink offering to serve customers designing embedded Linux Qt based products," said Kristen Tveter, Head of Partnering and Ecosystem at The Qt Company. "LinuxLink for Qt provides our customers globally with an easy-to-use solution for including Qt technology in their embedded Linux software build, enabling them to accelerate the design and delivery of their Qt based product."

"We are very excited to deliver this level of LinuxLink with Qt product integration to our customers," said Maciej Halasz, Vice President of Technology at Timesys. "Today, modern UIs are the most important aspect in many new embedded designs. Qt provides a robust UI solution and the flexibility to leverage it for commercial and open source requirements. LinuxLink for Qt provides customers with a quick and easy way to add Qt technology to an embedded Linux product -- no matter which licensing model they choose."

Timesys' LinuxLink for Qt is immediately available for NXP i.MX applications processors and will be available soon for other platforms supported in LinuxLink. For more information about LinuxLink for Qt, visit www.timesys.com/qt.

About The Qt Company

The Qt Company develops and delivers the Qt development framework under commercial and open source licenses. We enable the reuse of software code across all operating systems, platforms and screen types, from desktops and embedded systems to wearables and mobile devices. Qt is used by approximately one million developers worldwide and is the leading independent technology behind millions of devices and applications. Qt is the platform of choice for in-vehicle systems, industrial automation devices and other business critical application manufacturers, and is used by leading global players in 70+ industries. The Qt Company is owned by the Qt Group, which operates in China, Finland, Germany, Japan, Korea, Norway, Russia and USA with more than 200 employees worldwide. The Qt Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. The company's net sales in year 2015 was 27 MEUR. To learn more visit http://qt.io.

About Timesys

Timesys is a pioneer and industry leader in providing embedded Linux and Android solutions. Timesys is the provider of LinuxLink, a high-productivity software development toolset that dramatically simplifies and speeds up embedded Linux application development and product lifecycle maintenance. A total solution that fits teams of all sizes and experience levels, LinuxLink includes pretested software and a powerful suite of development tools for building, debugging and deploying feature-rich applications. LinuxLink enables developers to deliver high-quality, differentiated products based on open source Linux in a cost-effective, predictable and timely manner. Timesys is a Technology Partner of The Qt Company. For more information, visit www.timesys.com.

