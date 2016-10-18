

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A leaked email of John Podesta, who is the campaign chairman for US Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, reveals a long list of potential VP candidates, including Bill and Melinda Gates, Apple CEO Tim Cook and General Motors CEO Mary Barra.



Other business names on the list included Xerox CEO Ursula Burns, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, Coca-Cola CEO Muhtar Kent, Rockefeller Foundation President Judith Rodin and businessman and philanthropist Michael Bloomberg.



Podest sent a categorized list of 39-person describing it as a 'first cut of people to consider for VP.' 'I have organized names in rough food groups,' Podesta wrote, according to the email released by WikiLeaks Tuesday.



There are seven groups of names on the list. All the business man were grouped in one group, while another group included seven Democratic women. The last group only featured Bernie Sanders.



Tim Kaine, who was actually selected as Clinton's vice presidential candidate, was in a group with four other senators, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.



