Revenue by business lines in millions YTD Sep 2016 YTD Sep 2015 change Equipment sales 288.3 258.5 12% Equipment rental 19.0 18.9 1% Services 36.1 33.4 8% Total 343.4 310.8 11%

2016 Quarter 3 activity:

In Q3 2016, Haulotte Group's consolidated sales were at 104 million similar to the same period last year.

Cumulatively, sales amount to 343.4 million against 310.8 million at the end of September 2015, an increase of 11% between the two periods (+12% at constant exchange rates).

Excluding currency effects, the good performance of the European zone continues (+ 30% at the end of the period), driven by the recovery in investment expenditure of rental companies. The rebound of activity observed in the second quarter in Asia Pacific has been confirmed, over the period, allowing to reach a growth of 7% at the end of September. On the opposite, activity levels generated in North America and Latin America were down compared to 2015 (respectively -13% and -11%). The North American market confirms the signs of slowdown observed in the last two quarters. As for Latin America, it is still strongly affected by the economic and political situation of its major markets.

At constant exchange rates, Services activity continues to grow (+ 10% year to date), and rental activity remained stable over the period.

Outlook

Haulotte Group confirms, for the year 2016, growth in sales close to 5%, due to the particularly high level of activity in the last quarter of 2015

Upcoming events

Annual Sales: 14 February 2017

Codes: ISIN: FR0000066755- BLOOMBERG: PIG FP REUTER: PYHE PA

Euronext Paris Compartiment B Indices : SBF 250 www.haulotte.com

