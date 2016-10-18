According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global next gen LMS marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 26% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Next Gen LMS Market 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

There is a growing convergence of elements, such as gamification, social learning, content management, and collaboration tools, in the modern learning process. As a result, there is an urgent need for institutions to refresh their traditional learning management systems (LMS) with one that incorporates one or more of these elements. This is because the existing systems were not built with the ability to incorporate upgrades. Hence, it makes a strong case for an end-to-end replacement of traditional LMS.

"Given the increasing adoption of LMS that has been witnessed in the last five years, we believe that a significant section of this market, such as the higher education segment, is likely to use this window as an opportunity to move to next generation LMS," says Jhansi Mary, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on education technology

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=53081

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Based on end-user, the report categorizes the global next gen LMS market into the following segments:

Global next gen LMS market share by end-user 2015 (%)

Corporate 70.59% Higher education 18.66% K-12 10.75%

Source: Technavio

Global corporate next gen LMS market

With next gen LMS, in addition to managing and extending learning programs, corporates will focus on efficiently archiving employee learning experiences from various sources. This will ease the creation of customized learning programs and provide valuable information to develop appropriate career succession planning strategies across levels and functionalities. As a result, organizations are adopting next gen LMS while replacing old LMS to create and deliver digital learning material.

"Another driver of next gen LMS adoption in this segment is the introduction of cloud-based next gen LMS. By 2020, over 80% of organizations will adopt cloud-based LMS. This will help to reduce operational expenses and offer flexibility to learners to access study or training content from anywhere," says Jhansi.

Global higher education next gen LMS market

One of the key factors that drive the adoption of next gen LMS in the higher education segment is its capability of content curation and ability to customize the learning process. Stronger focus on imparting education through CBE encourages personalization of the learning process. Moreover, highly effective assessment methods will create the need to procure next gen LMS. As a result, next gen LMS solutions that provide full-fledged support to such learning methods will gain prominence in the market. The global higher education next gen LMS market was valued at USD 375.1 million in 2015 and should reach USD 1,329.8 million by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 28.80%.

Global K-12 next gen LMS market

The global K-12 next gen LMS market was valued at USD 216.1 million in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 623.2 million by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 23.59%.

The K-12 segment has shown interest to move from traditional LMS. This is because next gen LMSs acts as a platform for collaborative and inclusive learning, wherein it allows the multi-directional flow of knowledge. Such knowledge is essential during the formative years of education as it enhances student interactivity and leads to stronger critical thinking and analytical reasoning abilities. The gamification features built into next gen LMS are helping it gain popularity among schools. Engaging students to learn through games while rewarding them gives students a sense of achievement. This boosts motivation tremendously and also arouses their curiosity, thus urging them to learn more. In addition, it helps to simplify complex subjects for students while helping them retain the concepts taught in the classrooms.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Adobe Systems

D2L

Docebo

Expertus

Browse Related Reports:

Next Gen LMS Market in Europe 2016-2020

Global Learning Management System Market 2016-2020

Global Smart Education Software Market 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161018005095/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com