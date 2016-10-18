FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Fidelity Special Values PLC (the Company)

Transactions in own shares

The Board of Fidelity Special Values PLC ("the Company") announces that on 18 October 2016 the Company bought into Treasury 75,000 of its own shares at a price of 199.75 pence per share.

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 270,644,480 shares of which 5,620,000 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 265,024,480.

The above figure (265,024,480) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837320

18 October 2016