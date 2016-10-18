Virtual reality, gaming, extreme sports, lifestyle, clubbing and e-sports featured on new Ultra HD channel kicking off across North America on SES-1

SES S.A. (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) today announced a capacity agreement to launch the new C4K360 Ultra HD channel across North America aboard its SES-1 satellite. C4K360 joins SES's 4K Ultra HD distribution neighbourhood hosted on three satellites (SES-1, SES-3 and AMC-18) at the centre of the orbital arc over North America.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161018006307/en/

Virtual reality, gaming, extreme sports, lifestyle, clubbing and e-sports featured on new Ultra HD channel C4K360 kicking off across North America on SES-1 (Photo: Business Wire)

Tailored to young audiences, C4K360 offers Ultra HD content featuring high-end entertainment programmes including e-sports; lifestyle magazines and interviews; gaming and gameplay; extreme sports; all this together with live DJ sets, mega concerts and festivals. The new UHD channel, licensed across North America by Vivicast Media, fully embraces the second screen concept with 360° Virtual Reality premium content in addition to ultra-high resolution production values, increasingly important to millennial viewers.

"As an innovative content producer and lifestyle channel, C4K360 is leveraging the world's leading satellite operator, SES, with its unmatched expertise in global video distribution, to launch our breakthrough Ultra HD channel, C4K360, across the US and North America," said Stephane Schweitzer, CEO of C4K360. "C4K360 represents an exciting source of relevant and entertaining programming for thriving millennial audiences, who are increasingly demanding Ultra HD content in both their lifestyle, gaming and virtual reality experiences."

"C4K360 is a forward-thinking Ultra HD channel with its finger on the pulse of young, millennial audiences around the world," noted Steve Corda, Vice President of Business Development for SES in North America. "TV enthusiasts across North America and across the globe are buying Ultra HD sets at an unprecedented pace, ready to see the very best programming available today, and satellite is absolutely the ideal platform for delivering high quality content to large audiences."

"C4K360 producers have already developed innovative club and dance programming that's extremely popular with European viewers, and the mix of clubbing and lifestyle entertainment shows is sure to be a big hit with audiences throughout the North American region," said Stuart Smitherman, President of Vivicast Media. "The dynamic programming of C4K360 is a great example of the 24/7 linear and episodic 4K content that Vivicast licenses to operators worldwide."

Follow us on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SES_Satellites

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SES.YourSatelliteCompany

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/SESVideoChannel

Blog: http://www.ses.com/blog

SES Pictures are available under http://www.ses.com/21472913/Our_Pictures

SES White papers are available under http://www.ses.com/18681915/white-papers

About SES

SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) is the world-leading satellite operator, with more than 50 geostationary satellites and, through its subsidiary O3b Networks, 12 medium Earth orbit satellites. Focusing on value-added, end-to-end solutions in four key market verticals (Video, Enterprise, Mobility and Government), SES provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, and mobile and fixed network operators, as well as business and governmental organisations worldwide. SES's fleet includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) reach in Europe. Through its ownership of O3b Networks, SES significantly enhances existing data capabilities, and is the first satellite provider to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide. Another SES subsidiary, MX1, is a leading media service provider and offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services.

Further information available at: www.ses.com

About C4K360

C4K360 is a lifestyle entertainment channel dedicated to providing the millennial generation high quality 4K and Virtual Reality programming. Together with e-sports, lifestyle magazines interviews, live DJ sets and mega concerts festivals in native 4K, C4K360 offers extreme sports, gaming gameplay, drone races and many other amazing 4K content.

About Vivicast Media

Vivicast Media is a leading source of the finest quality 4K programming and 24/7 linear networks. As a forward-thinking media company, Vivicast was one of the first companies to offer linear content geared toward the OTT market and has shown that same commitment to 4K/Ultra HD. Vivicast Media is a one-stop source of the very best the 4k content an entertainment business has to offer.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161018006307/en/

Contacts:

SES

Markus Payer

Corporate Communications

Tel. +352 710 725 500

Markus.Payer@ses.com