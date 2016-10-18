GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 --

-- Preliminary figures indicate that 5,723 Canadians voted at the advance polls for the by-election in Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner (Alberta). -- Note that these are preliminary estimates and that not all polls may have reported as yet. -- The table below shows the number of electors who voted in advance in the current by-election and those who did so in the 42nd general election in 2015. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Electoral District Preliminary Number of Official Number of Voters Voters at Advance Polls at Advance Polls in 42nd in Current By-election General Election ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Medicine Hat-Cardston-- Warner 5,723 8,122 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ready to vote.

Elections Canada is an independent body set up by Parliament.

