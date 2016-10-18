Webcollage Named One of 50 Smartest Companies of 2016

Company Recognized Among Top Tech Companies Worldwide by The Silicon Review

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Webcollage, the rich product content publishing platform used by the world's leading brands and retailers today announced that it has been recognized as one of the 50 smartest companies of 2016 by The Silicon Review, a major business and technology publication.

The 50 winners were selected from a field of technology companies throughout the world based on innovation, revenue growth, customer reviews and domain influence. All 50 companies are profiled in the current issue of The Silicon Review. hubs.ly/H04zhq20

"We are delighted to receive this recognition from The Silicon Review," said John Federman, CEO of Webcollage. "At a time when ecommerce is growing in double digits and competition for shopper attention is fierce, our platform and global ecommerce network brings immense benefits to both brands and retailers, including time savings, workflow efficiency and significant increases in sales conversions," said John Federman, CEO of Webcollage.

"Our SaaS platform is unique and our coverage - both domestically and globally -- is unparalleled," Federman explained. "We invest heavily in R&D to bring new and innovative technologies and features to market, and provide the most automated, scalable, truly global solution that gives brands more opportunity than ever to shape the content that sells products."

About Webcollage

Webcollage is the leading cloud-based platform for managing rich product information, and syndication across retail sites globally. Webcollage pioneered the concept of enhanced product information and provides brands with the tools they need to deliver consistent content - from rich product detail pages, comparison charts, images galleries, interactive tours and product selectors - to power online sales conversions and improve the customer experience. More than 1,000 manufacturers use the Webcollage platform to syndicate rich product content to a global network of retailer partners that includes more than 300 ecommerce websites, worldwide.

Webcollage is headquartered in New York City with offices in Ann Arbor, Cleveland, New York City, Silicon Valley, Rotterdam, Warsaw and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit www.webcollage.com.

