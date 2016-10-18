BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

18 October 2016



BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury



The Company announces that it has today purchased 25,000 of its Ordinary Shares at a price of 283.75 pence per share to be held in treasury.



Following settlement of this purchase on 20 October 2016 the issued share capital of the Company will be 102,003,113 Ordinary Shares, excluding 8,325,825 which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 7.55% of the Company's total issued share capital (110,328,938 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.



For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 102,003,113 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.



All enquiries:

C Driscoll

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 2427

