PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - October 18, 2016) - Rigado announced today the Rigado R41Z Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Thread module designed for large-scale, low power embedded systems. The market's first multi-mode Thread and BLE module, the R41Z is an ultra-low-power, highly-integrated single chip device that effectively balances power and performance with scalability, and easy, secure updating.

"As the demand for connected devices grows, Rigado has taken much of the legwork out of the process for product designers, speeding their time to market with reduced development costs," said Ben Corrado, CEO of Rigado. "Having tested and engineered the R41Z module for maximum range, reliability and efficiency -- all while providing a module that can power the most demanding of applications -- the Rigado R41Z answers the call for a multi-mode module that saves teams up to six months in design and certification."

The Rigado R41Z is an ideal solution for designs that require multi-mode capability, such as participation in a mesh network for local and remote control, as well as direct communication using BLE over a mobile device. Specifically, developers are increasingly designing smart systems that require device-to-device communication; Thread's IP-based mesh network allows for this point-to-point communication locally and via the Internet. However, many use-cases also require BLE functionality in order to control or monitor these smart devices via a smartphone or tablet using Bluetooth and so require a dual-mode Thread and BLE solution.

Based on NXP® Kinetis® KW41Z MCU Family

The Rigado R41Z is the first BLE and Thread module based on the NXP Kinetis KW41Z MCU family, enabling it to support concurrent operation of IEEE® 802.15.4 based Thread protocol and BLE connectivity while also hosting embedded applications. Specific benefits of the KW41Z MCU carried forward in the Rigado module include:

Powerful and efficient 48 MHz 32-bit ARM Cortex M0+ CPU

Optimized low power MCU and radio for extended battery life.

Expanded memory configuration with 128 kB SRAM to support embedded applications.

"NXP and Rigado are committed to creating solutions that effectively remove design and development hurdles for IoT product teams," said Emmanuel Sambuis, Vice President, MCU and Connectivity products at NXP. "With the R41Z board, Rigado has developed a module that builds on NXP's excellence in a way that saves time and retains all the native benefits of the Kinetis KW41Z MCU from NXP."

Accelerated Development

Rigado R41Z customers have access to Rigado's suite of jumpstart and accelerated development tools. From its mobile libraries for iOS and Android that make interacting with Bluetooth Smart devices on iOS and Android quick and easy, to its Secure Bootloader which helps keep products up to date securely, Rigado's jumpstart tools help speed up prototyping and development efforts. In addition, Rigado offers scalable support, providing experienced RF engineers and developers able to assist along the way with a spectrum of services -- from free design reviews to custom module design and full, comprehensive support.

Availability and Showcase

The Rigado R41Z is available immediately as is the Rigado R41Z Evaluation Kit. You can see the Rigado R41Z in action at Stand 212 at the IOT Tech Expo, Santa Clara October 20-21st. Evaluation kits can be ordered directly at directly at www.rigado.com/products/modules/r41z/.

About Rigado

Rigado delivers smart wireless solutions for a connected world. They offer certified low-energy wireless modules and tools to accelerate development for Bluetooth Low Energy & Thread, as well as their DeviceOps platform for secure over-the-air updating. Rigado's engineering team has partnered with consumer, commercial and industrial clients to launch over 100 IoT products. With offices in Portland and Salem, OR, Rigado can be reached at www.rigado.com,

