HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- Texas Eviction, the leading eviction service provider in Texas, is now offering stand-alone eviction notice creation and delivery services for the entire state of Texas. The company's eviction experts create valid and enforceable eviction notices that are sent in strict adherence with the Texas Property Code to ensure that the interests of landlords and property managers are duly protected.

"This expanded eviction notice service represents an excellent value to the single family and multi-family real estate owner, manager or investor in Texas," says Travis Vargo, of the Vargo Law Firm, a Houston law practice that handles Texas real estate matters.

The new statewide eviction notice service benefits landlords across the State of Texas by giving them access to a tried and tested eviction notice in Texas. Landlords can purchase their eviction notices directly through the Texas Eviction website, which are then processed and sent to their respective tenants within 24 hours. There is also an overnight option that allows for expedited delivery to a tenant.

"My firm has represented many property owners in eviction cases where Texas Eviction sent the notice to vacate. To date, my firm has never lost an eviction case where the eviction notice was prepared and sent by Texas Eviction," continued Vargo.

The eviction process in Texas begins with an eviction notice from the landlord to the tenant. Per the Texas Property Code, there are very stringent guidelines that must be followed in regard to what is included in the notice and how it is delivered to a tenant.

"Although there are other eviction notice services and do-it-yourself options, many of them do not properly follow Texas eviction laws, consequently leaving owners and property managers vulnerable to incurring fees and the hassle of a long-drawn-out eviction battle that could have been avoided," explained Felicia Adams, the Operation Coordinator for Texas Eviction.

Although Texas Eviction can send notices across the state of Texas, the company's complete eviction services are currently only available in the Texas counties of Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Montgomery and Galveston.

About Texas Eviction

Texas Eviction specializes in managing the eviction process for property owners and managers, while strictly adhering to the Texas Property Code to ensure quality service and a successful resolution. Services include sending eviction notices statewide, as well as managing complete eviction and writ of possession cases and procedures in Harris County, Fort Bend County, Montgomery County, Brazoria County and Galveston County.

Karen Franco

Email Contact

832.350.4161



