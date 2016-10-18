Regulatory News:

ESI Group (Paris:ESI) (FR0004110310 ESI), leader and pioneer in virtual prototyping solutions has been awarded first place of Gaïa Index 2016 for companies under €150m and is incorporated for the first year the Gaïa Index. This award recognizes the commitment of ESI for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

ESI Group is ranked in the first place this year (against 3rd last year), rewarding the quality of the approach of ESI Group in the deployment of best social, societal, environmental and governance practices.

Achieving this success, ESI is joining the Gaïa Index which distinguishes the 70 best companies from 230 who are involved in the Gaïa Index campaign.

Vincent Chaillou, Chief Operating Officer of ESI Group declares: "It is with great pride that we receive this distinction which brings us to the top step of Gaïa ranking in our category. The award recognizes the commitment of the company and all our employees who give life to our CSR strategy in accordance with our values. Integration this year in Gaïa Index, which is based on non-financial criteria, is an objective recognition of the quality and value of ESI whose development is based on technological and responsible innovation and professional ethics."

Created in 2009, Gaïa Index is the benchmark index of Sustainable Development for small and medium sized companies (ETI) listed in France. Developed by EthiFinance, Gaïa Index selects S&M enterprises on their extra-financial performance. The Gaïa Index outperformed every year CAC 40 and CAC Mid Small. The methodology is based on the Gaïa Index extra-financial information that provides a basis for evaluation of the companies' transparency and the degree of maturity of their policies, best practices and CSR performance.

About ESI

ESI Groupis a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtually replicating the fabrication, assembly and testing of products in different environments. Today, coupled with Virtual Reality, animated by systems models, and benefiting from data analytics, Virtual Prototypingbecomes immersive and interactive: ESI's clients can bring their products to life, ensuring reliable performance, serviceability and maintainability. ESI solutions help world-leading OEM's and innovative companies make sure that their products will pass certification tests before any physical prototype is built and that new products are competitive in their market space. Virtual Prototyping addresses the emerging need for products to be smart and autonomous and supports industrial manufacturers in their digital transformation.

Today, ESI's customer base spans nearly every industry sector. The company employs about 1100 high-level specialists worldwide to address the needs of customers in more than 40 countries.

Listed on Euronext Paris, ESI Group is eligible to benefit from the PEA-PME share savings plan. In addition, the Group has been qualified as an "Innovative Company" by the French public investment bank, BPIFrance.

For more information, please visit www.esi-group.com/

