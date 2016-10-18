Eighth paragraph, third sentence of release dated October 13, 2016, should read: The various products included under the diabetes segment are Lantus, Amaryl, Apidra, Insuman, and Lyxumia (instead of The various products included under the diabetes segment are Lantus, Amaryl, Apidra, Insuman, Lyxumia, and Afrezza).

The corrected release reads:

TOP 5 VENDORS IN THE GLOBAL METABOLIC DISORDERS THERAPEUTICS MARKET FROM 2016 TO 2020: TECHNAVIO

Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal metabolic disorders therapeutics marketreport. This research report also lists several other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Special regulatory designations will act as a major boost for the global metabolic disorders therapeutics market. These special designations help vendors launch their drugs quickly into the market. Also, in a few cases, governments offer tax incentives for such drugs. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the orphan drug designation for a few already approved drugs such as Elelyso, Zavesca, and Cerezyme. Regulatory bodies, at times, give these designations to pipeline products. For instance, Amicus Therapeutics' migalastat is under regulatory review in the US. However, the drug received orphan designation from the FDA for Fabry disease in June 2016.

Competitive vendor landscape

Novo Nordisk dominated the global metabolic disorders therapeutics market in 2015, primarily because of the high revenues obtained from the diabetes drugs segment. The dominant drugs of the company are Levemir, NovoRapid/NovoLog, NovoMix/NovoLog Mix, and Victoza, which together accounted for the sales of USD 10.14 billion in 2015. The company focuses mainly on diabetes, obesity, hemophilia, and growth hormone disorders. The sales in diabetes and obesity care products increased by 22% in 2015, when measured in Danish Krone (DKK).

"Sanofi holds the second position in the metabolic disorders therapeutics market, particularly the diabetes drugs market owing to the high performance of Lantus, which remains the world's best-selling insulin brand, both in terms of volume and value. The sales of Lantus represented over 17% of the total net sales of the company in 2015," says Barath Palada, a lead cardiovascular and metabolic disorders analyst from Technavio.

Merck has captured the third position in the global metabolic disorder therapeutics market owing to its prominent position in diabetes and hypercholesterolemia drugs market. Januvia and Janumet are the leading diabetes drugs offered by the company, the combined sales of which accounted to USD 6.01 billion in 2015. Also, the presence of pipeline products is expected to foster the growth of this segment further.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=52802

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Top five metabolic disorders therapeutics market vendors

Novo Nordisk

The company is engaged in research, development, manufacturing and marketing of insulin products, GLP-1 and associated delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD) and obesity drugs. In FY2015, the revenue increased by 9% compared to that in 2014. The increase was because of the growth in performance of Victoza (Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 therapy for type 2 diabetes) and insulin and protein related products (Treshiba, Ryzodeg, and modern insulin). However, it was partially offset by the decrease in sales of oral antidiabetic products (Novonorm, Prandin, and Prandimet).

Sanofi

The company is engaged in research, development, and marketing of various therapeutic solutions and healthcare products. The revenue generated from the sales of the other products in the diabetes segment amounted to USD 8.41 billion in 2015. The various products included under the diabetes segment are Lantus, Amaryl, Apidra, Insuman, and Lyxumia. The sales in the diabetes segment declined by USD 550.2 billion in 2015. Apart from this, Toujeo was approved by the US FDA in February 2015 and by the EMA in April 2015.

Merck

Merck offers type 2 diabetes drugs through its pharmaceutical segment. The company has an established presence in the diabetes market with offerings such as Januvia and Janumet. In June 2015, the company presented Trial Evaluating Cardiovascular Outcomes with Sitagliptin study results at the 2015 American Diabetes Association meeting.

AstraZeneca

The company offers a wide range of products for the treatment of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. The key products for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases include Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril.

Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly has an established presence in the diabetes market with its range of offerings. It offers diabetes drugs through its endocrinology segment. The key products include Trulicity, Jardiance, Abasaglar (Basaglar), Humalog, Humulin, Trajenta, Jentadueto, and Glyxambi.

