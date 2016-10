WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After rising sharply early in the session, Netflix (NFLX) continues to post a substantial gain in afternoon trading on Tuesday. Shares of Netflix are currently up by 19.7 percent after reaching a nine-month intraday high.



The jump by Netflix comes after the video streaming service reported better than expected third quarter results amid strong subscriber growth. Netflix also provided upbeat guidance for the current quarter.



