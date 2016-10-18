

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook has added a new feature to its Messenger app that is designed to keep conversations interesting.



'Conversation Topics' on Messenger will give suggestions to its user about what to talk with friends. These conversation starters will refer things your friends have done lately or plan to do using the help of Facebook social network.



Chris Messina tweeted about the new feature, which seems to be still in beta mode. 'Clever: @messenger now suggests conversation starters based on things your friends have done recently,' she tweeted.



The conversation topic suggestion appears underneath a friend's name in the new section.



According to Facebook, the Messenger app currently has around one billion users.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX