Global $8.23 Billion Pharmacovigilance (In-House & Outsourcing) Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2022 - Research and Markets

The pharmacovigilance market is expected to reach a market size of $8.23 billion by 2022

Medicinal products have changed the way in which diseases are managed and controlled in the current era of medical technology. Regardless of the benefits, Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs) continue to increase leading to illness, disability and even death of the patients. Globally, ADRs are one of the leading causes of mortality.



Monitoring and evaluation of drug safety becomes vital in order to enhance public health, which requires a pharmacovigilance (PV) system in place. Globalization and free trade explosion have changed the way individuals today access medicinal products. Therefore, effective collaboration is required between pharmaceutical organizations and the key pharmacovigilance players in order to minimize the risks associated with the use of medicines.



The report titled "Global Pharmacovigilance Market" provides an in-depth analysis of the key development strategies and market trend dynamics which includes drivers, challenges and opportunities prevailing in the pharmacovigilance market.



Key regulatory bodies have also been considered in the report because of the compliance requirements with drug safety regulations. Moreover, value chain analysis, consortiums and patents have also been included in the report. Porter's five forces analysis has also been examined for deeper understanding of the nature of competition prevailing in the market



The pharmacovigilance market estimation and Full Time Equivalent (FTE) pricing analysis for case processing has been built on detailed assumptions. The market has been estimated based on clinical trials, service provider type and geography.



The report profiles 43 organizations on the basis of service providers working for different clinical trials across different geographies.



Key questions answered in the report:



What are the key drivers, challenges and opportunities for the global pharmacovigilance market?

What kind of development strategies do pharmacovigilance players leverage on?

What is the Cost/FTE/hr pricing analysis related to case processing for specific market players?

Who are the major, medium and minor outsourcing case processors market players?

What are the clinical trial phases and their pharmacovigilance market size?

What types of service provider prevail in the PV market with their market share and size?

Which region is currently dominating the pharmacovigilance market and the market size by different geography?

What is the case processing graph for specific pharmacovigilance market players for the past five years (2011-2015)?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 The Global Pharmacovigilance Market Research Methodology

1.3 Assumptions and Limitations for Market Estimation and FTE Pricing



2 Market Overview

2.1 Need for Pharmacovigilance

2.2 Benefits of Pharmacovigilance

2.3 Reporting in Pharmacovigilance

2.4 Pharmacovigilance Service Types

2.5 Outsourcing Pricing Delivery Models

2.6 Applications for Pharmacovigilance



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Challenges

3.3 Opportunities in Pharmacovigilance



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Key Development Strategies

4.2 Industry Attractiveness



5 Industry Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Agencies

5.2 Consortiums and Agencies

5.3 Patents

5.4 Value Chain Analysis



6 Global Pharmacovigilance Market Analysis & Forecast by Clinical Trials Insights

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Preclinical Trial

6.3 Phase I Clinical Trial

6.4 Phase II Clinical Trial

6.5 Phase III Clinical Trial

6.6 Phase IV Clinical Trial



7 Global Pharmacovigilance Market Analysis & Forecast by Service Provider Type

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 In-House Pharmacovigilance

7.3 Outsourcing Pharmacovigilance



8 Global Pharmacovigilance Market Analysis & Forecast by Geography

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific (APAC)

8.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



9 Company Profiles

9.1 PrimeVigilance

9.2 Accenture

9.3 4C Pharma Solutions

9.4 PharSafer Associates

9.5 Clinquest

9.6 iMEDGlobal Corporation

9.7 InVentiv Health Clinical

9.8 United BioSource Corporation (UBC)

9.9 Parexel

9.10 PPD

9.11 Apcer LifeSciences

9.12 iSafety Systems

9.13 4G Pharmacovigilance

9.14 Redline Pharmacovigilance

9.15 Oviya Medsafe

9.16 ProductLife Group (PLG)

9.17 Lindeq

9.18 Voisin Consulting LifeSciences (VCLS)

9.19 Ecron Acunova

9.20 Cmed Group

9.21 Regulis Consulting

9.22 NDA Group

9.23 Synowledge

9.24 Prosar

9.25 Premier Research

9.26 Medpace

9.27 Vigilex

9.28 Sciformix

9.29 Symogen

9.30 RxLogix

9.31 Drug Safety Alliance

9.32 Quintiles

9.33 Sentrx Safety Solutions

9.34 Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

9.35 ICON plc

9.36 Covance

9.37 PRA Health Sciences

9.38 Cognizant

9.39 Bristol-Myers-Squibb

9.40 GlaxoSmithKline

9.41 Sanofi

9.42 Pfizer

9.43 Roche



