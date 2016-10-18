Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence company announced today that their panel of Media Buying and Marketing Category Procurement experts are scheduled to present a webinar titled 'Media Procurement Strategies: Vision 2020'. With a huge proliferation of digital media and sheer growth in digital media spending, marketers struggle in making the right choices about what they buy, how they buy, and who they work with. Media procurement has brought a new dimension and perspective in addressing these challenges by recognizing a programmatic approach to optimize media spend.

Title: Thought Leadership Webinar Series: Media Procurement Strategies: Vision 2020 Presenters: Infiniti Research Media Buying and Marketing Category Procurement experts Date: November 9-10, 2016 Contact for registration: Mahesh@infinitiresearch.email

Details for EMEA audience:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5139277155331901443

Webinar ID: 579-069-451

Date Time: Wed, Nov 9, 2016 11:00 AM 11:45 AM GMT

Details for NA audience:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8321859741418758403

Webinar ID: 995-543-003

Date Time: Thu, Nov 10, 2016 10:30 AM 11:15 AM CST

This webinar will discuss actionable procurement strategies for media professionals and give valuable insight on how to overcome sourcing challenges, while mitigating procurement risks. The 45 minute webinar will cover the following aspects:

Emerging agencies in digital media Is the industry moving towards more consolidation?

Programmatic media buying and its impact on media procurement professionals

The holistic growth of digital media, across regions

To learn more about this webinar, please contact Mahesh@infinitiresearch.email

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company studying markets in more than 100 countries to help their customers analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With over a decade of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 500 companies across the globe.

