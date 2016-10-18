

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose Tuesday, touching their highest in two weeks amid signs that U.S. inflation is picking up.



Dec. gold settled at $1,262.90/oz, up $6.30, or 0.5%



The Labor Department on Tuesday said that consumer prices rose by 0.3% in September from August, and are up 1.5% from their year-earlier level.



The core rate that excludes food and energy has increased at a 2.2% annual pace.



While gold sometimes rises as a hedge against inflation, upside will be limited due expectations the Federal Reserve is moving closer to hiking interest rates.



U.K. inflation accelerated more-than-expected to a near two-year high in September on higher clothing and transport costs.



Inflation rose to 1% from 0.6% in August, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday. The rate was the highest since November 2014.



