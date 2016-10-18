

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump facing numerous charges of sexual misconduct, the results of a new Monmouth University poll show Democratic rival Hillary Clinton has pulled out to a commanding lead in the race for the White House.



The poll found that 50 percent of likely voters support Clinton and 38 percent back Trump, with 5 percent favoring Libertarian Gary Johnson and 2 percent backing Green Party candidate Jill Stein.



The twelve-point advantage for Clinton in the latest survey compares to the much narrower 46 percent to 42 percent lead she held just three weeks ago.



Among all registered voters, Clinton leads Trump by 47 percent to 38 percent compared to the 45 percent to 40 percent advantage she had last month.



Monmouth said Clinton has a larger likely voter lead because only 5 percent of her potential supporters are considered unlikely to vote, while 10 percent of possible Trump voters are unlikely to cast a ballot.



The prior poll found that 10 percent of registered voters supporting Clinton and 7 percent of registered voters supporting Trump were unlikely to vote.



'The main difference between this month and last month is that her supporters have become more enthusiastic, and thus more likely to turn out while Trump backers have become less likely to vote,' said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.



The shift in enthusiasm may partly reflect the recent allegations of sexual assault against the real estate tycoon.



Sixty-two percent of voters said the claims of unwanted sexual advances by Trump are credible, including 22 percent who believe the allegations are definitely true.



While 87 percent of Clinton voters and 60 percent of undecided or third party voters put stock in the claims, just 29 percent of Trump voters find them credible.



The poll also found that Trump voters are far more likely to say most men use language like the lewd remarks the GOP nominee was recorded making in an Access Hollywood video.



'This is a chicken and egg problem,' said Murray. 'Is Trump's base really comprised almost entirely of voters who engage in or condone the kind of sexually aggressive language he used?'



'Or are his voters constructing a post hoc defense of Trump to rationalize their continued support of him?' he added. 'It's really not clear, but either way it speaks to the divisiveness that has characterized this election.'



The Monmouth survey of 805 registered voters was conducted October 14th through 16th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.







