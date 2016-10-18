Global Cocoa Sector to Convene in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire for Sustainability Discussions October 26-27





Annual Partnership Meeting, hosted by World Cocoa Foundation and Le Conseil du Café-Cacao, will occur in world's leading cocoa producing country

ABIDJAN, Cote d'Ivoire, Oct. 18, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Join global leaders for a two-day meeting to address critical issues facing sustainability in the chocolate and cocoa sector. The meeting, hosted by the World Cocoa Foundation (WCF) and Le Conseil du Café-Cacao, will feature prominent speakers across the sector, including government, civil society, academia, research institutes, public, and private sector representatives.

WHAT:The World Cocoa Foundation 28th Partnership Meeting & Cocoa Sustainability Trade Fair is an opportunity to share the latest developments toward ensuring greater sustainability in the cocoa sector and improving farmer livelihood and will address topics including deforestation, climate change, financial inclusion, and more. This Partnership Meeting marks WCF's first in Côte d'Ivoire, the world's leading cocoa producer and is centered on the theme: "People, Planet, Profit in a Changing World." CocoaAction, industry's sustainability strategy, will be a major topic at the Partnership Meeting, with conversations focusing on alignment and scale.

Click here for more information and to view the meeting agenda. The Partnership Meeting will be live tweeted from @WorldCocoa using meeting hashtag WCFPM.

WHEN:Wednesday, October 26 and Thursday, October 27, 2016

WHERE:Radisson Blu

Abidjan-Port Bouet

Route de l'Aéroport d'Abidjan

Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire

WHO:More than 60 Partnership Meeting presenters including:

President of Côte d'Ivoire Alassane Ouattara * invited

* First Lady of Côte d'Ivoire Dominique Ouattara

Côte d'Ivoire Minister of Agriculture Mamadou Sangofowa Coulibaly

Stephen Opuni , Chief Executive, Ghana Cocoa Board

, Chief Executive, Ghana Cocoa Board Barry Parkin , Chairman, World Cocoa Foundation

, Chairman, World Cocoa Foundation Rick Scobey , President, World Cocoa Foundation

, President, World Cocoa Foundation Massandjé Touré-Litse, Director General, Le Conseil du Café-Cacao of Côte d'Ivoire

About WCF: The World Cocoa Foundation (WCF) is an international membership organization that promotes sustainability in the cocoa sector. WCF provides cocoa farmers with the support they need to grow more quality cocoa and socially and economically strengthen their communities. WCF's members include cocoa and chocolate manufacturers, processors, supply chain managers, and other companies worldwide, representing more than 80 percent of the global cocoa market. WCF's programs benefit farmers and their communities in cocoa-growing regions of Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Americas. For more information, visit www.worldcocoafoundation.org or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.



