Technavio's latest report on the globalautomotive hill descent control (HDC) marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2016-2020. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on automotive electronics sector, says, "Many OEMs offer HDC and hill assist as part of electronic stability program. Stricter vehicle safety and stringent emission norms have paved the road for increased adoption of safety systems in the automotive industry."

The market for HDC systems is driven by strict regulations mandating the use of electronic stability control (ESC) in vehicles in developed regions. In developing regions, governments' mandates regarding the installation of anti-lock braking systems (ABS) will drive the market in the near future. Connected vehicles use short-range communication to share information among vehicles and the surroundings. The technology is expected to extend toward cloud-based platforms to share different safety and performance system parameters such as HDC, slip angle, suspension, and vehicle ride characteristics.

The top four emerging trends driving the global automotive HDC marketaccording to Technavio automotive research analysts are:

Integration of GPS-assisted cruise control with HDC in HCVs

with HDC in HCVs Growing importance of autonomous terrain profiling and driving system

Emergence of connected all-terrain driving systems

Integration of regenerative braking and HDC in HEVs

Integration of GPS-assisted cruise control with HDC in HCVs

Many luxury car manufacturers have already integrated standard cruise control with HDC, allowing the driver to manage the descending speed of the vehicle. HCV manufacturers are focusing on integrating HDC with predictive cruise control to improve fuel efficiency in HCVs. The standard cruise control option available in luxury passenger vehicles helps the vehicle to maintain a set speed while descending a hill. However, predictive cruise control utilizes GPS and 3D mapping technology to predict the terrain up to a mile ahead. Using these inputs, the ECU utilizes the HDC and standard cruise control to manage the descending speed of the vehicle while maximizing fuel economy.

"When the vehicle is about to reach the crest of the hill, the engine braking system is deployed as the vehicle uses its own momentum to climb the hill. As the vehicle descends down the hill, the system controls the amount of fuel injected to the engine as per the speed of the descent and uses HDC when the ECU observes a difference in vehicle speed and tire speed," according to Siddharth

Growing importance of autonomous terrain profiling and driving system

Auto manufacturers are investing heavily in R&D for autonomous terrain identification and driving. The focus of the auto makers will be to design a system that can predict the terrain on which the vehicle is driving. Auto makers like Jaguar use technologies like surface identification and 3D path sensing, terrain-based speed adaptation, overhead clearance assistance, and connected off-road convoy in their terrain prediction and assistance systems.

For surface identification and 3D path sensing, the system uses the camera, radar, ultrasonic, and LiDAR sensors to analyze the topology around the vehicle even in adverse weather conditions. The system uses ultrasonic sensors to identify the surface conditions up to 5 meters ahead of the vehicle. As a result, the system can automatically change the terrain response settings without the intervention of the driver.

Emergence of connected all-terrain driving systems

Currently, the connected driving system uses dedicated short-range communications (DSRC) for vehicle-to-vehicle communications. The DSRC system uses short or medium-range wireless signals to communicate. However, inter-device compatibility issues have limited the application of DSRC for vehicle-to-vehicle communications.

The automotive industry with the help of governments and academia is trying to standardize the intelligent transportation system norms. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) TC204 WG16 is already in the development stage of setting international standards and protocols for communications access for land mobiles (CALM).

The key vendors are as follows:

Bosch

Continental AG

Hyundai Mobis

WABCO

ZF TRW

