

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is turning in a mixed performance Tuesday afternoon. The U.S. currency is up against the Euro, down against the British pound and nearly unchanged in comparison to the Japanese Yen.



Investors have turned a bit more cautious today ahead of some major events approaching in the next few days. China will release its GDP report on Wednesday and you need only look back to last week to see the impact a good or bad piece of Chinese data can have on the financial markets and the overall opinion of the health of the global economy.



Traders are also eagerly anticipating the results of the European Central Bank's policy meeting. The ECB will announce its decision on Thursday.



A pair of weak U.S. economic reports yesterday sparked some panic among investors that the Federal Reserve may be unable to hike interest rates again before the end of the year. However, the release of the consumer price index this morning seems to have settled their nerves.



Reflecting higher prices for gasoline and shelter, the Labor Department released a report on Tuesday showing that U.S. consumer prices rose in line with economist estimates in the month of September. The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.3 percent in September after edging up by 0.2 percent in August.



After reporting a sharp jump in U.S. homebuilder confidence in the previous month, the National Association of Home Builders released a report on Tuesday showing that homebuilder confidence has pulled back in the month of October.



The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dipped to 63 in October after jumping to an eleven-month high of 65 in September. The drop by the index matched economist estimates.



The dollar has climbed to around $1.0980 against the Euro Tuesday afternoon, from an early low of $1.1026.



The buck has fallen to a 3-session low of $1.23 against the pound sterling this afternoon, from a high of around $1.2135 on Monday.



U.K. inflation accelerated more-than-expected to a near two-year high in September on higher clothing and transport costs. Inflation rose to 1 percent from 0.6 percent in August, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday. The rate was the highest since November 2014, when it was also 1.0 percent.



Inflation was expected to climb to 0.9 percent. Nonetheless, inflation continues to remain below the 2 percent target.



British house price inflation quickened unexpectedly in August, after easing in the previous month, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday. The house price index rose 8.4 percent year-over-year in August, faster than the 8.0 percent climb in July.



Meanwhile, economists had expected the inflation to ease to 7.8 percent. The measure has been rising since end of 2013.



The greenback reached a high of Y104.200 against the Japanese Yen Tuesday morning, but has since slipped back to around Y103.850, nearly unchanged for the day.



