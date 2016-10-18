

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cloud and storage company Hewlett Packard Enterprise has reportedly laid off undisclosed number of employees in the US.



According to Geekwire.com, HPE spokeswoman Meghan Fintland acknowledged in an email that 'previously announced restructuring changes took place today,' including 'workforce changes that are part of a company-wide strategy to give HPE the needed workforce to be a more nimble customer and partner-centric company.'



Vicky Brasseur, a senior engineering manager for HPE, tweeted 'Today I laid off my entire team. I'm completely gutted. They're the best w/whom I've ever worked. They humble me daily. Hire them, please.'



Meanwhile other reports suggest that HPE, which has already sold much of its services business to CSC and software to Micro Focus, is seeking to sell itself to other private equity firms. HPE was spun out of Hewlett Packard in 2015.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX