According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global fencing equipment market is expected to reach USD 913.9 million by 2020, growing at a CAGR of around 2%.

This research report titled 'Global Fencing Equipment Market 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. The report shows the market segmentation of the global fencing equipment market by four major factors product type, retail formats, applications, and geography.

Fencing is one of the five competitive sports that has been played every year since 1896 in the modern Olympic Games. Most of the fencing equipment used had changed over the years based on fencers' comfort. Weapons, masks, and clothing have seen several transformations like changes in their features and application. The most recent trend in the market is the use of transparent masks that are intended to improve visibility for the competitors and make the sport more enjoyable for the spectators.

The growth of the fencing equipment market in North America is principally attributed to technological advancements in the sport. The US dominated the market with a 54.47% share, followed by Canada and Mexico, in 2015. The North American fencing equipment industry witnessed major changes in its clothing and weapons segments over the past few years due to the advancement and adoption of updated technology at a greater level. With the advancement in fencing equipment technologies, this market has become innovative and is offering multiple solutions to fencing sports associations.

Technavio analysts categorize the global fencing equipment market into five major product segments. They are:

Protective clothing

Weapons

Masks

Accessories

Others

Global fencing equipment market share by product 2015

Protective clothing 26.36% Weapons 22.75% Masks 21.79% Accessories 19.84% Others 9.26%

Source: Technavio

The top three product segments for the global fencing equipment market are:

Global fencing protective clothing market

The market for protective clothing is expected to reach USD 241.1 million by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 1.58% during the forecast period.

Fencing protective clothing includes fencing jacket, knickers,plastrons, and chest protectors. A fencing jacket is the outermost layer of protective clothing worn by a player; it is padded and long-sleeved. It extends beyond the torso with a strap that is hooked under the crotch to keep the jacket securely in place. Knickers, also called as breeches, are a type of fencing pants that extend below the knees and are worn overlapping the top of the socks.

According to Mantri Charan Kumar, a lead outdoor gear analyst from Technavio, "An underarm protector, also called as a plastron, is a cotton or nylon shield worn underneath the jacket to protect the weapon arm of the body. There are many different varieties of underarm protectors differentiated mainly by the thickness of the material and amount of padding."

Global fencing weapons market

The market for fencing weapons is expected to reach USD 209.1 million by 2020, posting a CAGR of 1.68% in the forecast period.

There are three different types of weapons in fencing foil, epee, and saber. The foil has a light blade with a rectangular crosscut. It is about 35 inches long and weighs less than 16 ounces. The target area does not include the head, neck, arms, and legs. The epee has a stiffer blade and a larger bell guard to protect the hand. It is similar to the length of the foil but twice as heavy. The saber is descendent of a slashing cavalry sword and is about the same length and weight as the foil. Though saber is a thrusting and a cutting weapon, cutting is the primary means of scoring in saber bouts

"At present, the market for foil and epee is considerably larger than saber because the beginners start to train with foil and epee and later start with one of the three weapons to compete at national or international levels," says Mantri

Global fencing masks market

The market for fencing masks is expected to reach USD 199.6 million by 2020, posting a CAGR of 1.61% during the forecast period

The pace of development in masks has sped up in the last 2-3 years due to threats from the IOC to exclude fencing from the games unless it modernizes itself. One of the key demands of the IOC was to make the competitors' faces visible (from the mask) to spectators and television audiences during competition. The IOC's demand catalyzed a development drive that had until that point been very slow.

Many fencing equipment manufacturers have responded to the challenge positively and are putting continuous efforts to produce a clear mask. Leon Paul, a US-based manufacturer, has been successful in making clear masks. The company has developed a mask made from the Lexan grade of polycarbonate a polymer chosen for its combination of excellent optical clarity and high impact resistance.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Absolute Fencing Gear (AFM)

Blue Gauntlet Fencing

Leon Paul

PBT Fencing

