WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With Netflix (NFLX) leading the way higher, internet stocks are seeing considerable strength in afternoon trading on Tuesday. Reflecting the strength in the sector, the Dow Jones Internet Index is up by 2.2 percent.



Shares of Netflix have surged up by 19.8 percent after the video streaming service reported better than expected third quarter results amid strong subscriber growth. Netflix also provided upbeat guidance for the current quarter.



