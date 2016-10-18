OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- Members of the media are invited to a technical briefing on the latest steps taken to address issues with the Phoenix pay system.

Date: October 19, 2016 Time: 1:15 p.m. (EDT) Location: National Press Theatre 150 Wellington Street Ottawa, Ontario

Senior officials from Public Services and Procurement Canada will deliver remarks and answer questions from the media.

-- Media wishing to participate in the technical briefing by teleconference must register with Public Services and Procurement Canada's Media Relations Office at 819-420-5501. The phone number for joining the teleconference will be provided upon registration. -- Cameras are permitted.

