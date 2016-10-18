Focusing on the theme of 'Serving Today's Digital Customer'

Four insurers honoured with Innovation Excellence Awards

FINEOS Corporation, a market leading provider of core processing systems for Life, Accident and Health insurance, kicked off its tenth annual FINEOS Global Summit in San Francisco today. Representatives from leading insurance organizations from around the world gathered in the JW Marriott Union Square to hear FINEOS' product roadmap and plans for growth. This year's Summit is sponsored by PwC, EY and Smart Communications and focuses on the theme of Serving Today's Digital Customer. The conference will feature presentations from FINEOS customers, partners and industry thought-leaders with ample opportunities for customer interaction, collaboration and networking.

Michael Kelly, CEO, FINEOS welcomed the delegates to the Summit. "We are delighted to be back in San Francisco for our tenth customer event. This is a milestone Summit for us with the launch of FINEOS Claims for Absence Management. Over the next few days, we will be showcasing our new products and enhanced claims capabilities as well as updating our customers on the development of the FINEOS AdminSuite. As FINEOS continues to go through a period of growth, the interactions and learnings from these Summits remains integral to our future strategy. Our customers play a fundamental role in our product roadmap."

The Summit keynote was given by Dr. James Canton a leading global futurist and social scientist. Dr. Canton looked at the radical trends and disruptions in healthcare that will change business models, standards of care, the management of disease, and redefine the health care model. Few organizations are prepared for the trends that are coming and what will be required to effectively navigate this future.

This was followed by an update on the FINEOS strategy by Michael Kelly and then by the FINEOS Innovation Excellence awards. The competition honors FINEOS customers' use of technology to achieve operational excellence within their organizations This year's awards went to CommInsure (Australia), RBC (Canada), Dearborn National (USA) and Principal (USA).

Other agenda highlights include:

A presentation on " How APIs Help you reach the Digital Customers " from Dr. Mohan Subramaniam

Case study presentations from FINEOS customers

Customer Advisory Group meetings

Demo area for one-to-one demonstrations on new products and capabilities.

FINEOS is a global leader in insurance software with customers in nine countries and has been chosen by 8 of the top 20 Group Life Health insurers in the US and 4 of the top 5 insurers in Australia. FINEOS has over 20 years' experience working with insurers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has over 25,000 licenced users globally.

About FINEOS Corporation

The FINEOS flagship product, the FINEOS AdminSuite, is based on the FINEOS Digital Platform and will deliver a full service Policy, Billing and Claims software solution that provides best in class functionality for Group, Voluntary and Individual Policy administration on a single platform while also supporting self-admin, full-admin and TPA models. Established in 1993, FINEOS delivers innovative solutions to a global market and has customers, employees and established bases in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific markets. For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com

