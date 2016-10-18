Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global GPS Market, company profiles, share, trends, analysis, opportunities, segmentation and forecast 2016 2022" report to their offering.

The global GPS market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.7% during 2016 to 2022.

The market has generated the revenue $26.36 Billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach up to $94.44 Billion by 2022. Increasing demand for GPS IC tablets, cameras fitness market, increasing demand for multifunctional mobile devices and government support help to drive the market of GPS, globally.

The global GPS market is basically segmented into products and applications. On the basis of product the GPS market is further segmented into GPS-enabled smart phones, GPS-enabled cameras and portable navigation devices. The portable navigation device is further segmented into portable automotive devices, fitness products and marine products.

The GPS application market is diversified into a large number of segments such as traffic control, surveying mapping, machine control, logistics tracking and many more.

Traffic control is further segmented three ways: railways, roadways and airways.

Similarly, surveying mapping is further segmented into various verticals such as space, marine, air, and land. The usage of GPS in controlling machines is very high and is anticipated to have a swift growth in the near future. Machine control is further segmented into two, such as robotics and agriculture.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Market Overview

3. Market Determinants

4. Market Segmentation

5. Geographic Analysis

6. Company Profiles

Avidyne Corporation

ECT Industries SA

FEI-Zyfer Inc.

Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.

Garmin International Inc.

Hemisphere GPS

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

KVH Industries

MiTAC International Corp.

Navico Inc.

NovAtel Inc.

Orolia SA

Related Topics: Global Positioning Systems Software