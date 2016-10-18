

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Barack Obama on Tuesday dismissed Donald Trump's claims that the election is being rigged against him and suggested the Republican nominee should 'stop whining' before the ballots are even counted.



Speaking during a news conference with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi in the White House Rose Garden, Obama argued that Trump's accusations have the potential to undermine faith in U.S. democracy.



'There is no serious person out there who would suggest somehow that you could even rig America's elections, in part because they're so decentralized, and the numbers of votes involved,' Obama said.



'There's no evidence that that has happened in the past, or that there are instances in which that will happen this time,' he added. 'And so, I'd advise Mr. Trump to stop whining and go try and make his case to get votes.'



Obama said Trump's complaints about the election before the outcome is known suggest that he does not have what it takes to be president.



'I have never seen in my lifetime, or in modern political history, any presidential candidate trying to discredit the elections and the elections process before votes have even taken place,' Obama said. 'It's unprecedented. It happens to be based on no facts.'



The president also noted that several of the battleground states likely to determine the election are run by Republican governors such as Florida Gov. Rick Scott.



'The notion that somehow if Mr. Trump loses Florida it's because of 'those people that you have to watch out for,' that is both irresponsible and, by the way, doesn't really show the kind of leadership and toughness that you'd want out of a president,' Obama said.



Trump and his supporters have repeatedly claimed the election is being rigged in favor of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.



The Trump camp has pointed to alleged media bias in favor of Clinton as well as the possibility of widespread voter fraud.



