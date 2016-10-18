Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Neuromyelitis Optica (Devic's Syndrome) Pipeline Review, H2 2016" report to their offering.
Neuromyelitis Optica (Devic's Syndrome) Neuromyelitis Optica (NMO), also known as Devic's disease, is an uncommon neurological condition caused by disease or damage to the brain, spinal cord or nerves. NMO is an autoimmune condition which means a person's immune system (the body's natural defense again infection) reacts abnormally and attacks tissues and organs in the body. In cases of NMO, the immune system attacks the myelin sheath. Symptoms include loss of vision, weakness, numbness and bladder/bowel problems.
Neuromyelitis Optica (Devic's Syndrome) pipeline therapeutics constitutes close to 19 molecules, out of which approximately 17 molecules are developed by Companies and the remaining by the Universities/Institutes. The molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I and Preclinical stages are 4, 4, 2 and 7, respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase I and Discovery stages comprises 1 and 1 molecules, respectively.
Neuromyelitis Optica (Devic's Syndrome) Pipeline Review, H2 2016, outlays comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Neuromyelitis Optica (Devic's Syndrome), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. It also reviews key players involved in therapeutic development for Neuromyelitis Optica (Devic's Syndrome) and features dormant and discontinued projects.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Neuromyelitis Optica (Devic's Syndrome) Overview
- Therapeutics Development
- Pipeline Products for Neuromyelitis Optica (Devic's Syndrome) Overview
- Pipeline Products for Neuromyelitis Optica (Devic's Syndrome) Comparative Analysis
- Neuromyelitis Optica (Devic's Syndrome) Therapeutics under Development by Companies
- Neuromyelitis Optica (Devic's Syndrome) Therapeutics under Investigation by Universities/Institutes
- Neuromyelitis Optica (Devic's Syndrome) Products Glance
- Late-Stage Products
- Clinical-Stage Products
- Early-Stage Products
- Neuromyelitis Optica (Devic's Syndrome) Products under Development by Companies
- Neuromyelitis Optica (Devic's Syndrome) Products under Investigation by Universities/Institutes
- Neuromyelitis Optica (Devic's Syndrome) Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
- Acorda Therapeutics Inc.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Biogen Inc.
- Bionure Farma S.L.
- Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Clene Nanomedicine Inc.
- HanAll Biopharma Co. Ltd.
- Karus Therapeutics Limited
- LFB S.A.
- Marathon Pharmaceuticals LLC
- MedImmune LLC
- Opexa Therapeutics Inc.
- Shire Plc
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
