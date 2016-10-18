

MILPITAS (dpa-AFX) - Linear Technology Corp. (LLTC) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $130.17 million, or $0.53 per share. This was up from $112.05 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $373.90 million. This was up from $341.92 million last year.



Linear Technology Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $130.17 Mln. vs. $112.05 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.2% -EPS (Q1): $0.53 vs. $0.46 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q1): $373.90 Mln vs. $341.92 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.4%



