Comptel Corporation (OMX Helsinki: CTL1V), announced that it has been included in the August report, Competitive Landscape: Digital Multichannel IT Solutions for CSPs, Worldwide, 2016 report by Gartner.

Comptel was listed among eight vendors tackling CSP pain points for catalog-centric quote-to-order-to-install solutions enabling digital multichannel business, operational and technology transformation. As noted in the report, "As CSPs move to more advanced digital pricing and service plans, they need to ensure that the customer-facing lead-to-quote-to-order stack, along with aligned central catalog management and service fulfillment, is flexible enough for dynamic creation of increasingly new, complex product bundles."

Comptel's FlowOne Fulfillment affords operators the ability to transform their current service delivery processes by connecting the cloud and physical resources with business management processes and systems. Through a fully integrated service order management and network-resource-facing stack, FlowOne delivers carrier-class catalog-driven service order orchestration and fulfillment. Comptel's strength is to support a federated inventory, provisioning/activation and order fulfillment value chain, with the catalog at the center of its architecture.

"We are proud to be recognized in Gartner's Competitive Landscape report," said Simon Osborne, CTO Service Orchestration, Comptel. "Customer experience is driving the entire strategy of the service provider. They need to adapt to meet new market demands and create offerings in a way that they have never done before. By bridging the gap between the cloud-enabled sales process and the CSP data center, Comptel's FlowOne offerings are helping CSPs evolve as they transform their physical networks to virtual operations."

Comptel believes that on their journey to become digital service providers, operators should first modernise and consolidate their existing OSS stacks through catalog driven FF and seriously look toward future-state OSS evolution for SD-WAN, NFV and virtualised services.

The company is investing into Digital Service Lifecycle Management, incorporating hybrid end-to-end virtualised service orchestration and closed-loop automation with a new offering FlowOne V. The new platform incorporates virtualised network function onboarding and service chaining, digital service design and orchestration. It also supports dynamic, closed-loop service assurance to support the creation and deployment of digital services comprised of virtualised network functionality, IT applications and third-party content.

