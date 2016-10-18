SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - October 18, 2016) - Pinnacle, one of the nation's leading multifamily management firms, announces Trevor Park has joined the company as a regional marketing director to drive apartment community growth and retention in Washington and Oregon through the creation of effective marketing campaigns. Based in Seattle, he will report to Daryl Smith, national marketing director.

"Trevor will be a very strong addition to Pinnacle's property marketing team. He is a methodical strategist with a digital acumen that will help to advance our competitive success in the Pacific Northwest," says Smith.

Park comes to Pinnacle with over eight years of experience and an expertise in branding, graphic design and photography. Most recently with Greystar, his specialized skill set is inclusive of social media, digital marketing, consumer behavior, brand awareness and omni-channel marketing campaigns. In addition to multifamily marketing, he worked as a marketing strategist in the banking industry.

A graduate of Washington State University, Park was honored in 2013 as one of the university's Top 30 Contributors to the Arts. He earned a Bachelor of Art in Fine Arts and was also one of only two students recognized during his graduation ceremony as an Outstanding Senior for the College of Liberal Arts.

About Pinnacle Property Management Services, LLC

Pinnacle Property Management Services, LLC, ("Pinnacle") is a privately held national real estate provider specializing in third party management of multifamily residential communities. As one of the nation's preferred third-party managers, Pinnacle's portfolio includes over 165,000 residential units and 2.5 million square feet of commercial assets. With the Corporate headquarters located in Dallas, Texas, Pinnacle has more than 4,000 employees located in 32 states. For more information, visit www.pinnacleliving.com.

