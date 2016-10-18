

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Car maker Hyundai has announced a voluntary recall of more than 84,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a wiring issue that could cause the front passenger air bag to malfunction.



The recall covers Genesis Coupes from the 2010 to 2016 model years.



The company said that the electrical harness connector for the front passenger seat Occupant Classification System (OCS) may dislodge when the seat is moved. That can cause the air bag to inflate when a child is in the seat or deploy with too little force to protect an adult. In both cases, passengers could be hurt.



No injuries have been reported. Hyundai will notify owners, and dealers will secure the OCS connector to prevent it from disconnecting, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 2, 2016.



