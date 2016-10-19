ANGUILLA, BRITISH WEST INDIES -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- Shoal Games Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: SGW)(OTCQB: SGLDF) (www.shoalgames.com) ("the Company"), owner of Trophy Bingo (www.trophybingo.com), Garfield's Bingo, and Rooplay today announced the completion of its Rights offering raising CAD$107,168 from the issuance of 172,681 common shares at an average price of CAD$0.626 per share. 49.9% of the shares issued were from the exercise of 861,723 Rights and 51.1% from those holders utilizing the Additional Subscription Privilege for over-allotment of shares. The Rights offering was only eligible for Canadian shareholders and Accredited shareholders in other jurisdictions under certain circumstances.

Additionally, Shoal Games management confirms that both of its products in development, Garfield's Bingo and Rooplay, will soon join Trophy Bingo in the Apple, Google, and Amazon App stores and are currently on target for release. Garfield's Bingo will be released in early Q4, 2016 and Rooplay will be released in Q1, 2017.

About Shoal Games Ltd.

Shoal Games Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: SGW)(OTCQB: SGLDF) (www.shoalgames.com) is the parent company of the group of companies, which owns Trophy Bingo (www.trophybingo.com), live in the Apple, Google and Amazon App Stores, Garfield Bingo, scheduled for a Q4 2016 release, and Rooplay, an innovative cloud-gaming product currently in development. Rooplay, scheduled for a Q1, 2017 release will provide game players with an entirely new mobile experience for a monthly subscription fee. The mobile bingo games are built on the Company's innovative proprietary free-to-play mobile game system that brings unique gameplay and industry leading monetization techniques to the bingo category which is both high growth and high value. Shoal Games Ltd. trades on the TSX Venture exchange in Canada and the OTCQB venture marketplace for companies that are current in their reporting with the U.S. regulator. Investors can find real time quotes and market information for the Company at http://web.tmxmoney.com/quote.php?qm_symbol=SGW and www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SGLDF/quote.

