

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China is scheduled to release a raft of data on Wednesday, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



On tap are Q3 numbers for gross domestic product, as well as September figures for industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment.



GDP is expected to expand 1.8 percent on quarter and 6.7 percent on year - both unchanged from the previous three months.



Output is expected to add 6.4 percent on year, up from 6.3 percent in August. Retail sales are called higher by an annual 10.7 percent, up from 10.6 percent a month earlier. FAI is pegged at 8.2 percent, up from 8.1 percent in the previous month.



Australia will see September figures for skilled vacancies and the Westpac leading index. In August, vacancies slipped 0.4 percent on month and the leading index was flat.



Japan will provide August results for its all industry activity index, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.2 percent on month - slowing from 0.3 percent in July.



Malaysia will release September figures for consumer prices; in August, inflation was up 0.4 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX