

MIAMI-DADE-COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Burger King Restaurants have added a new item to its menu, BACON KING sandwich.



The Bacon King is made of two quarter-pound beef patties, six slices of bacon, four slices of American cheese, ketchup and mayonnaise on a sesame seed bun.



'We didn't hold back with the Bacon King sandwich,' says Alex Macedo, president North America, Burger King Corporation. 'Six strips of bacon, four slices of cheese and two big beefy flame-grilled patties. The Bacon King sandwich makes meat-lovers' dreams a reality. We know our guests are going to put this burger into heavy rotation.'



The Bacon King is a permanent item on Burger King's menu and is available nationwide at a recommended price of $5.99.



