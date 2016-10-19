Flowserve Corporation: Flowserve Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results

DALLAS, October 18, 2016 - Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, today announced that, after the close of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Thursday, October 27, 2016, it plans to file its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as issue its earnings release and earnings call presentation for the 2016 third quarter.

The following morning, on Friday, October 28, 2016, the company will hold its conference call with the financial community at 11 a.m. Eastern time. Mark Blinn, president and chief executive officer, and other members of management will present.

The call can be accessed by shareholders and other interested parties at www.flowserve.com under the "Investor Relations" section.

Flowserve Contacts

Investor Contacts:

Jay Roueche, vice president, Investor Relations & Treasurer, (972) 443-6560

Mike Mullin, director, Investor Relations, (972) 443-6636

Media Contact:

Lars Rosene, vice president, Global Communications and Public Affairs, (972) 443-6644

Amy Allen, manager, Global Communications and Public Affairs, (972) 443-6501

