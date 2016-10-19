ARM has launched ARM Education Media, a subscription-based digital content hub offering premium Education Kits with interactive online courses and e-textbooks. These new resources will enable academics, students, professional engineers and the wider training market to keep up with the latest industry developments and gain the skills needed to compete in today's job market.

"The pace of change in the technology sector has created a knowledge gap between industry and education, making it increasingly difficult for students to fit into the workplace straight from a learning environment," said Mike Muller, chief technology officer, ARM. "ARM Education Media will help to close that gap as it has been built to deliver the most up-to-date knowledge and help the development of industry-specific expertise. This will help engineers worldwide whether they are new to the profession or looking to update their skills."

Launched today at the Frankfurt Book Fair, ARM Education Media will offer premium Education Kits combining theoretical and practical materials with videos and interactive quizzes. The hub will also feature engaging lab demonstrations using state-of-the-art software and hardware technologies from the ARM ecosystem. The materials are designed for a 'flipped classroom' approach, or self-study, and cover a variety of topics. The first four courses focus on efficient and rapid embedded systems design, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Digital Signal Processing (DSP).

The Education Kits are highly modular and configurable, to allow for the rapid creation of new, customized content in various formats and packages. The content will be reassessed annually and revamped every four years to ensure it maintains industry relevance. The initiative is the culmination of several years of collaboration with thousands of educational institutions, industrial partners, students, recruiters and managers worldwide.

"There is a growing trend for interactive, multimedia, self-paced learning in academia," said Donald Reay, lecturer at Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh. "This is why we are adopting the ARM Education Media DSP online course in our labs. With its modular and flexible structure, our students are able to assimilate important engineering concepts at their own pace and develop valuable, industry-relevant skills."

The first four online Education Kits are available now for institutions and corporate subscriptions. Individual learners will be able to subscribe online in Q1 2017. E-textbooks will also be available in Q1 2017.

